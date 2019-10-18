It’s worth taking a deeper look at fall enrollment figures released Thursday by the UW System, according to UW-Eau Claire officials.
At UW-Eau Claire, in a news release, overall enrollment is down 3 percent to 11,201. It has slipped 1.3 percent to 10,767 students on its main campus and 32.4 percent to 434 students on its Barron County campus.
Preliminary data show that systemwide enrollment is down 2.6 percent to 167,186 students. Overall college enrollment in the U.S. this spring slipped for the eighth straight year — down 1.7 percent — according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. Four-year public institutions saw a drop of 0.9 percent.
Reasons for the declines, the UW System said, include “fewer high school graduates and low unemployment rates in a strong economy.”
“These preliminary enrollment numbers were not unexpected given the demographic trends,” said Ray Cross, UW System president, in the news release. “It demonstrates more than ever the need for investing in student success and building the talent pipeline to deliver the graduates Wisconsin needs.”
But Billy Felz, special assistant to the vice chancellor for enrollment management at UW-Eau Claire, said the Barron County numbers from 2018 include a one-time spike in enrollment. Last year, when an online program was dissolved at the two-year campuses, four-year schools served as placeholders for those students. That included 139 students at Barron County. But the actual headcount, Felz said, was 503 students as opposed to the 642 factored into the UW System figures.
Given the retooled numbers, UW-Eau Claire’s decline in Barron County would be 13.7 percent and the university’s overall decrease would be narrowed to 1.8 percent.
Felz added that full-time equivalent students — one FTE equals 15 credit hours — are up 10 percent in Barron County. In other words, the student head count may have declined but those students who are enrolled are taking more classes.
“Students are looking to finish their degree in a more financially responsible way,” Felz said.
Preliminary combined FTEs at UW-Eau Claire’s main and satellite campuses for this year total 9,843, more than in 2017 and only one less than last year. A UW-Eau Claire news release describes FTE as “the most critical measurement of enrollment.”
Overall enrollment at five four-year campuses rose, according to the UW System report: UW-Green Bay (3.4%), UW-Madison (2%), UW-Parkside (2%), UW-La Crosse (0.1%) and UW-Superior (0.1%).
UW-Platteville and UW-Stevens Point, both down 9.7 percent, had the largest declines. UW-Stout was down 4.6 percent at 8,347 students.
Patrick Guilfoile, interim chancellor at UW-Stout, said in a statement that, “we believe a number of factors have contributed to the downturn, including previous smaller first-year classes, recent large graduating classes, fewer transfer students and more competition in the distance education field.”
Guilfoile added that this year’s class of first-year students numbered 1,479, 6.7 percent more than a year ago. He said ongoing efforts and a number of new programs “will stabilize UW-Stout’s total enrollment over the long term.”