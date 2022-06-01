AUGUSTA — Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 814 Hudson St., is celebrating its 150th anniversary on Sunday, June 19.
The day’s events will include a divine service with Holy Communion at 10:30 a.m., a catered meal at noon and a mission festival service followed by root beer floats at 2 p.m.
Displays at the church this year have featured timelines on the church’s history and common customs of the past. Some of the displays will be available for viewing before and after the services.
For more information, or to purchase tickets for the meal, call 715-579-0033.
