An Eau Claire County man is suing the sheriff’s office over a 2017 car crash that involved a deputy’s squad car.
Robert Gorkowski filed the personal injury civil suit on March 5 against the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Brian Behrendt and Wisconsin Municipal Mutual Insurance Company.
The lawsuit stems from an April 23, 2017 car crash on U.S. 12 in the town of Fairchild.
Gorkowski was a passenger in a 2015 Kia Rio driven by Kenneth Gorkowski that afternoon in the westbound lane of U.S. 12 in the town of Fairchild.
Behrendt was parked in the westbound ditch, poised to provide traffic control for a tow truck driver that was preparing to haul a stalled truck with boat trailer out of the opposite ditch.
The deputy was waiting for traffic to pass before making a U-turn to get closer to the tow truck in the eastbound ditch, according to his account in a sheriff’s office report on the incident.
While he did see one vehicle approaching in his side mirror and let it pass, Behrendt did not notice a second vehicle behind it and made the U-turn.
The Kia collided with the squad car at about 4:22 p.m., based on sheriff’s office report.
“Deputy Behrendt was negligent in his lookout, management and operation of his patrol vehicle, pulling directly into the path of the Kia Rio and causing a significant collision,” Robert Gorkowski’s attorney, Donald J. Murphy of Madison, stated in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Kenneth Gorkowski was driving at the posted speed limit of 55 mph. Behrendt received a $175 traffic citation for failure to yield, which he did pay in full in June 2017, according to online court records.
As a result of the crash, Robert Gorkowski suffered physical injury, emotional distress, disability, loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, Murphy stated. The lawsuit claims that bills for medical care and treatment have reached $126,089 and are expected to grow.
Robert Gorkowski, who currently resides at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation, is seeking payment of those bills and attorney’s fees.
He had previously filed a claim with the county, which then sent it to the municipal insurance company in an effort to settle before going to court, county attorney Tim Sullivan explained.