An author and editor will discuss her experiences with depression and anxiety as this year’s Schneider Disability Issues Forum speaker next week.
Kelly Jensen will speak from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in UW-Eau Claire’s Schofield Auditorium. Jensen will talk about her experiences and her decision to seek help for herself when she turned 30. She’ll also discuss strategies, resources and tools for opening conversations about mental health.
Jensen’s most recent book, “(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation About Mental Health,” is an anthology of a diverse range of essays, art and other creative work that launches a powerful conversation about mental health. The contributions in the collection explore personal experiences with mental illness, how people do and do not talk about mental health, help for better understanding how every person’s brain is differently wired and what, exactly, might make someone “crazy.”
“(Don’t) Call Me Crazy” was named a best book of 2018 by The Washington Post and earned a Schneider Family Book Award Honor. Jensen’s other writing includes the collection “Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World” and “Body Talk,” a collection about the physical and political nature of the human body, scheduled to be released in fall 2020. Her writing has been featured in Bustle, Bust Magazine, The Writer’s Digest, The Huffington Post, Rookie Magazine, The Horn Book, BlogHer and School Library Journal. Jensen also co-hosts the popular young adult book podcast “Hey YA”, is a regular co-host on Book Riot’s “All the Books” podcast and writes for her personal blog, STACKED.
The Schneider Disability Issues Forum is free and open to the public. An interpreter for the deaf and captioning will be provided. Jensen’s book, “(Don’t) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start the Conversation about Mental Health” will be available for purchase and signing during a reception to follow the presentation at the UW-Eau Claire Bookstore in Davies Student Center.
Through the Schneider Disability Issues Forum, renowned authors and experts visit UW-Eau Claire each year to address accessibility issues for people living with disabilities. The event was established by Katherine Schneider, UW-Eau Claire psychologist emerita and author, who has been blind since birth.
The Schneider Disability Issues Forum is co-sponsored by the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, the Chippewa Valley Book Festival and UW-Eau Claire’s College of Education and Human Sciences, Services for Students with Disabilities Office and Education Studies 385 course.