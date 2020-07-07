A second person has died as a result of a house explosion Monday morning in Chippewa County.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office reported Monday that one person was killed in the blast shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and another was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. With the death of the second individual, the office identified the two people killed in the explosion at 7336 10th Ave. in the town of Wheaton.
The deceased are Dale Lambert, 66, the homeowner, and friend Belinda Wedemeyer, 68, the agency reported. Both died as a result of the explosion.
“It’s unbelievable. Everything was blown right off the foundation,” Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Monday.
While the media were prevented from accessing the site, Kowalczyk reported seeing a couch about 25 feet up in a tree and no evidence of any fire at the scene. His photos showed debris scattered across the site just north of the Eau Claire city limits in the area near Jeffers Road north of the North Crossing.
The cause of the blast remains under investigation, although Kowalczyk speculated Monday that propane may have caused the blast. The home’s propane tank, however, was still intact after the explosion.
The state Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, which Kowalczyk said may be lengthy.
A nearby property also suffered minor damage, he said.