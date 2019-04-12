A truck driver from California is accused of hauling 67 pounds of cocaine to the Menards Distribution Center in Eau Claire.
Samuel Serrano, 34, of Delano, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $50,000 cash bail was set for Serrano, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Serrano returns to court April 23 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies were called to the Menards Distribution Center, 5120 Menard Drive, at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday after Menards employees located suspicious items in a semi-trailer at their facility.
Serrano was the driver of the truck.
A detective entered the trailer that was mostly empty with the exception of a pallet of supplies, duffle bag and backpack.
The duffel bag was already open and the detective could see numerous rectangular objects wrapped in shrink wrap. Each object had a black "x" across the front.
The detective believed the objects were consistent with illegal drugs.
The backpack also contained several of the rectangular objects.
Serrano admitted to having drugs or drug paraphernalia in the truck because he is a methamphetamine user.
The detective also found two methamphetamine pipes in the truck.
Authorities cut open one of the rectangular objects and confirmed it was cocaine.
The 27 rectangular objects found in the duffel bag and backpack contained more than 67 pounds of cocaine.
The detective determined that the cocaine was packaged consistently with the intent to deliver, and not for personal use.
If convicted of the felony charge, Serrano could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.