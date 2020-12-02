EAU CLAIRE — Authorities have released the names of three people involved in a fatal Nov. 22 shooting.
Randy S. LaCourisiere, 37, was killed when an Eau Claire County deputy and a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper fired their guns at him in the 2500 block of Corona Avenue. Wednesday’s announcement identified the officers as Deputy Brandon Ring and Trooper Ryan Roth.
The St. Croix Sheriff’s Office conducted a preliminary investigation into the shooting. A release on that investigation did not specifically address whether the officers acted appropriately, but outlined what it found to be the chain of events that led to the shooting.
An initial call to the sheriff’s office reported a disturbance in the 2500 block of Corona Avenue. Initial attempts focused on resolving the issue over the phone as a COVID-19 precaution. A second call led to deputies responding to the address.
Investigators said LaCoursiere “became aggressive and uncooperative with his family and deputies.” He armed himself with knives, injuring himself and damaging property. Deputies called for backup, and members of the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded.
A woman and three children escaped the home through windows as officers “attempted de-escalation techniques.” LaCoursiere left the home with the knives, though, and advanced on officers. Investigators said officers used less lethal options as well as their firearms.
Ring has six years of service with the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office. Roth has four years as a member of the Wisconsin State Patrol.