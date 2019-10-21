Autumn rainfall
A colorful backdrop of trees in Owen Park give the illusion of a nice day as it pours rain Monday in Eau Claire. Residents might as well get used to the wet conditions, as rain is likely today and a chance of showers is in the forecast again Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Weather Service also is forecasting strong northwest winds, with gusts up to 40 mph across much of west-central Wisconsin, for the rest of the week. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

