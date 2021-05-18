CHIPPEWA FALLS — Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley.
SpringFest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday through Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie & the Yo-Yoz will grace the long-barren venue, which took most of 2020 off due to COVID-19.
Longtime Chippewa Falls resident Dustin Rhoades said getting to attend the first larger event in Chippewa Falls in over a year this weekend is an occurrence he has longed for during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s fantastic that big events like SpringFest are starting to take place again,” Rhoades said. “It’s been far too long since we have been able to get together, and it sounds like it will become a regular thing again soon. It’s really good to see, not just for me, but for the entire community.”
Gates open for SpringFest on Friday at 4 p.m. with free general gate admission and parking. Free live music will be offered in the Leinenkugel’s Pavilion by local jazz artist Sue Orfield and the mainstage musical artist for the night will be the energetic outfit, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz. Tickets for the mainstage performance are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show.
On Saturday the gates for SpringFest will open at 10:30 a.m. with free parking and $5 general gate admission. Free music will be offered by local rock band The Cragars in the Leinenkugel’s Pavilion and nationally recognized “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze will grace the main stage Saturday night. Tickets for Kroeze’s performance are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
Before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's announcement that face masks should no longer be required for fully vaccinated individuals, Northern Wisconsin State Fair executive director Rusty Volk said SpringFest organizers had been working regularly with the Chippewa County Public Health Department on a plan to keep attendees safe from the spread of coronavirus.
“They have a complete health plan they’ve been putting together with the Health Department for the past four months,” Volk said. “It’s a bit more extensive than it would’ve been now, because we’re in a different situation now. We’re just excited to host the event and have it back at the fairgrounds.”
Masks will no longer be required at SpringFest this weekend, but organizers said masks should be worn if you feel more comfortable or you have not been fully vaccinated yet. Six feet of social distancing is recommended but will not be required.
For more information on SpringFest, visit springfestchippewafalls.com.