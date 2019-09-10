U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., on Tuesday reintroduced her Go Pack Go Act that would require cable, satellite and other video providers to provide their Wisconsin subscribers with access to programming from broadcast television stations in a Wisconsin media market.
At this point, Green Bay Packers fans in 12 Wisconsin border counties are assigned to a Minnesota TV market, which means many of these Wisconsin households could get the Minnesota Vikings game instead of the Packers game when the two teams play at the same time, Baldwin's office said in a news release.
Under the current schedule, the Packers and Vikings games are being broadcast on the same broadcast network at the same time in weeks three, 14 and 17 of the NFL season, meaning Wisconsin viewers in a Minnesota-based TV market will see the Vikings game on their local TV station.
Wisconsin counties affected are Barron, St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Burnett, Washburn, Polk, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Sawyer.
“Every Packers fan across our state should be able to watch every Packers game,” Baldwin said. “My Go Pack Go Act would give Packers fans in every Wisconsin county the opportunity to receive in-state broadcasts, so they can cheer on our beloved green and gold.”
In Wisconsin, nearly 400,000 people live in counties that have been assigned to an out-of-state market.
Baldwin’s reform would ensure that every Wisconsin cable or satellite subscriber who lives in these 13 counties has the choice of receiving an in-state broadcast for every major network, so they would always have access to Wisconsin-based programming like local news, weather and sports, including Packers games.