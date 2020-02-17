Chippewa Valley high school seniors who have committed to serving in the U.S. Armed Forces will be honored this spring at a banquet in Eau Claire.
The students will be recognized at the second annual High School to Heroes banquet.
The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Wild Ridge Golf Course, is open to all future servicemen and servicewomen from Altoona, Augusta, Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Colfax, Durand, Eau Claire, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild schools.
The inaugural banquet attracted 21 students and more than 100 people last spring, prompting the organizers, U.S. Navy veteran Scott Cramer and his wife, Lesa, of Eau Claire, to expand the geographic region included this year.
Each high school senior enlisting in any branch of the military — including active duty, National Guard, Reserve and ROTC units — is invited to bring two adult guests to the event, all at no cost thanks to sponsors.
Chippewa Valley veterans are expected to welcome the new recruits at the banquet, which will include a meet-and-greet social hour, dinner, speaker and roll call introduction of all the students and their branches of service.
Students who want to attend are asked to RSVP to Scott Cramer at 715-828-1287.