EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley high school seniors who have committed to serving in the U.S. Armed Forces will be honored at a banquet Wednesday in Eau Claire.
The students will be recognized at the annual High School to Heroes banquet.
The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wild Ridge Golf Course, is open to all future servicemen and servicewomen from Altoona, Augusta, Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Colfax, Durand, Eau Claire, Eleva-Strum, Elk Mound, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Mondovi and Osseo-Fairchild schools.
The inaugural banquet attracted 21 students from eight high schools and more than 100 people in 2019, prompting the organizers, U.S. Navy veteran Scott Cramer and his wife, Lesa, of Eau Claire, to expand the geographic region to include 14 high schools. The Cramers are expecting the event, which was canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to attract about 30 students and 160 people this year.
"It's a terrific opportunity for a town to say thank you to anyone raising their right hand to don the uniform," Scott Cramer said, adding that be believes students deserve recognition for their patriotism and willingness to make a sacrifice for their country.
Each high school senior enlisting in any branch of the military — including active duty, National Guard, Reserve and ROTC units — is invited to bring two adult guests to the event, all at no cost thanks to sponsors. Regional veterans service organizations have agreed to sponsor every table at the event.
Chippewa Valley veterans are expected to welcome the new recruits at the banquet, which will include a meet-and-greet social hour, dinner, speaker and roll call introduction of all the students and their branches of service. Participating students also will receive a gift bag.
Students who want to attend are asked to RSVP to Scott Cramer at 715-828-1287.