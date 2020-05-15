Tiffany Creek Elementary School in Boyceville and Riverview Middle School in Barron have been chosen to receive $3,489 and $5,000 grants for technology-focused projects, respectively.
The total $500,000 in grants are being awarded to schools around the country by CenturyLink, as part of the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s 2019-20 Teachers and Technology grant program.
“Our goal with these grants is to help teachers expose students to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts through the use of innovative equipment and projects,” said Stephanie Calhoun, CenturyLink vice president of talent management. “Our teachers and students have faced so many challenges this spring with closures and adapting to distance and online classes."
Grants will be distributed to schools in the fall to provide equipment like robotics, drones, virtual reality mechanisms, laptops, microscopes and more, according to CenturyLink.
A total of 114 grants will be awarded.