MENOMONIE — A 21-year-old Neillsville man has been ordered to pay a $263.50 fine for trespassing on land for attempting a BASE jump from a 300-foot-tower in October, only to get entangled in a guy wire 50 feet above the ground.
Mason Barth, a UW-Stout student who is a sky-diving and cliff-jumping enthusiast, pleaded guilty on Friday to trespassing, which is a forfeiture. Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered the fine.
Barth had climbed a 300-foot-tall Charter Communications tower on Meadow Hill Drive in Menomonie to jump from it. Barth called 911 after he got trapped in the guy wire. He hung there for about two hours before authorities could rescue him.