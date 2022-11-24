ENSENADA, Mexico — As a previous winner, Altoona native Jeff Benrud understood the grueling challenge ahead when he revved his engine at the start of this year’s Baja 1000 — the world’s longest continuous off-road race.

As one of 20 entrants in the prestigious ironman class, his mission was to ride solo on a 2022 Honda 450X dirt bike for 828 miles across the rugged terrain of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula.