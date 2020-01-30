A benefit is planned on Saturday, March 7, in Eau Claire to support Carrie Zimmer, who was diagnosed last March with a brain tumor.
Zimmer, of Eau Claire, has been unable to work since her diagnosis and has undergone chemotherapy treatments, leaving her with accumulating medical bills.
The benefit, which will include food, raffles, prizes and a silent auction, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 305, 1300 Starr Ave.
Inquiries about the event or contributions should be directed to Jenny Gilbertson at 715-529-3205 or Denise Larson at 715-523-2539.