LAKE HALLIE — State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, recently was appointed to serve on the Legislature's powerful Joint Finance Committee for the 2021-22 biennium.
She will be the first legislator to represent the Chippewa Valley on the budget-writing committee in more than a decade.
“I am honored to work with my colleagues in setting fiscal priorities for the next two years,” Bernier said in a news release. “Citizens and small businesses have had a very rough time during this COVID-19 crisis. Unemployment issues, business failure, mental health and substance abuse are just a few of the challenges we’ve faced over the past ten months and will need to be addressed in the upcoming budget.”
The Joint Committee on Finance is a 16-member standing committee of the Wisconsin Legislature. Its primary responsibility is to serve as the principal legislative committee charged with the review of all state appropriations and revenues as well as facilitating the state budget.
“It is always difficult to set financial priorities; however I am eager to focus on how we can effectively address our most pressing challenges,” Bernier said. “One of my top priorities will be addressing mental health needs. Twenty-two proposed mental health beds were vetoed in the previous budget by the governor. I am still focused and hopeful that those in-patient beds located in our area and serving all of northern, western and central Wisconsin will become a reality in this biennium. Mental health care for any area of the state is a win for the entire state.”
Bernier represents the 23rd Senate District, which is comprised of all of Chippewa and Clark counties and portions of Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Marathon, Trempealeau and Wood counties.