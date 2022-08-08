EAU CLAIRE — Norm Joseph couldn’t help but feel good after picking blueberries with friends at Blueberry Ridge Orchard last fall.

Sure, it’s an enjoyable activity that supports produce farms in the area. But it left him wondering what he could do to make it even better. Through a collaboration with charities and local farmers, Joseph created a way to serve the community in a positive way that tastes good, does good, and feels good.