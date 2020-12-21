My favorite holiday memory is when I was at my grandma and grandpa's house for my birthday and Christmas.
We went sledding down a really big hill and we made mice out of cherries and chocolate.
And I got to see one of my Gigis and then we went to church.
And then we went to my house and we had really good seafood for Christmas Eve dinner.
Also we got to see our other grandma and grandpa and we got to have our Christmas with our foreign exchange student. Her name is Fede. She was the best!
When we were done we got to open presents and then we went to bed.
And when we woke up we had a lot of presents. It was crazy!
We loved it and then five days later it was my birthday. I woke up and there were a lot of balloons. They were all over the place!
And I got a picture of a horse in a garden of flowers. It was so beautiful!
I loved it and when it was the afternoon, we went to our grandma and grandpa's house. We got to see our cousins Maya and Christian.
And right when we left it was 6:51 p.m., the time when I was born!
And that was my favorite Christmas and birthday memory ever!