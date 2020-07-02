Under new state aid estimates released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, four of the Chippewa Valley's largest school districts could see an increase in state aid over last year.
Estimated school aid is anticipated to rise about 3.5% statewide for the 2020-21 school year, according to a DPI news release.
- The Altoona school district is projected to receive $11.4 million, a 4.7% increase in aid over the 2019-20 school year.
- The Chippewa Falls school district is slated for a slightly lower increase in state aid, or a 0.6% uptick, for a total of $30.7 million.
- The Eau Claire school district may see the biggest increase in state aid. It's projected for a 7.8% increase, for a total of $68 million -- a $4.9 million increase over last fiscal year.
- The Menomonie school district is also projected to get a 3.4% bump in aid, for a total of $22.5 million.
The aid amounts are likely to change because they're based on budgeted school district data, not audited data. The July 1 aid estimate doesn't include per-pupil aid, which is based on student membership counts. (Under current law per-pupil aid will be $742 per pupil.)
Final aid amounts will be announced in October, according to the DPI.
Smaller school districts are also projected to see bumps in state aid next school year, compared to the 2019-20 school year:
- Bloomer: 4.4% increase, $9.09 million total projected aid
- Boyceville: 7% increase, $5.3 million
- Cadott: 2% increase, $6.5 million
- Colfax: 1.3% increase, $5.6 million
- Eleva-Strum: 16.7% increase, $5.2 million
- Elk Mound: 2.9% increase, $8.5 million
- Fall Creek: 0.04% increase, $5.7 million
- Ladysmith: 4.2% increase, $6.9 million
- Neillsville: 13.5% increase, $5.9 million
- Osseo-Fairchild: 7% increase, $6.4 million
- Thorp: 5.6% increase, $4.1 million
Some local school districts are projected to get less state aid in 2020-21:
- Cornell school district: 3% decrease, $2.8 million
- Lake Holcombe school district: 15% decrease, $147,000
- Mondovi school district: 1% decrease, $6.6 million
- New Auburn school district: 15% decrease, $360,000
- Stanley-Boyd: 0.1% decrease, $7.8 million
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 72% are estimated to receive more general aid in the 2020-21 school year, while 27% of districts are estimated to receive less; five districts will have no change in aid.
School districts' aid can change yearly based on property valuation, enrollment, shared costs and how much money is available from the state.
Wisconsin statute requires the DPI to publish estimated aid amounts by July 1 each year.