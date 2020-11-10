111120_dr_Veteran_9a
Buy Now

Korean War veteran and Chippewa Manor resident Russ Vahlbusch looks at over 1,000 messages on a giant thank-you card before speaking at the veterans ceremony Tuesday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Korean War veteran and Chippewa Manor resident Russ Vahlbusch looks at over 1,000 messages on a giant thank-you card before speaking at the veterans ceremony Tuesday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.