EAU CLAIRE – Monday was the first day in a while without record warmth, and that’s not likely to change soon.
Saturday saw Eau Claire set three separate records: the warmest daily high for the date at 75 degrees, the warmest low temperature at 57, and the warmest mean temperature at 66 degrees.
That capped off a week that saw record highs on Tuesday (76), Wednesday (74) and Friday (75). Those temperatures were close to 30 degrees above normal, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
More warmth is on tap for Monday, along with rain, and it’s the latter that heralds a big change in the weather. Forecasters with the National Weather Service expect highs this week to be at or slightly below normal, with a few chances of rain or snow thrown in.
The change is fitting given that this is Winter Weather Awareness Week. Monday’s focus was on winter storms, while Tuesday looks at outdoor safety.
Wednesday is the 80th anniversary of the Armistice Day Blizzard. The 1940 storm brought heavy snow to a band that ran from Nebraska to Michigan. The storm is blamed for 146 deaths, many due to the sudden change from unseasonably warm air to blizzard conditions. While U.S. Weather Bureau forecasters knew the storm was coming, they failed to predict its rapid intensification or severity.
The storm led to the creation of what became the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service, which covers Eau Claire today. Forecasts had previously been produced in Chicago, and officials believed creation of additional offices to cover smaller areas would result in more accurate forecasts.