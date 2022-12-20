EAU CLAIRE — What initially looked like a chance for a few flakes has grown into a major winter storm, and it’s going to make a big mess of holiday travel this week.

The Chippewa Valley is in the bullseye for this system, with Eau Claire given a 78% chance of six inches of snow or more. Even the odds of eight inches are better than 50-50. The system is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon, with the snow really coming into play overnight.

Contact: matt.milner@ecpc.com or (715) 833-9211