A UWEC student walks across 3rd Avenue in Eau Claire last week, passing low hanging power lines and tree branches due to the heavy overnight snows. While the snow from this week's storm will be lighter and fluffier, strong winds will pose a risk of power outages.
Photo by Branden Nall
Hibbard Hall on the UWEC campus rises above the snow late last week. The university has canceled in-person finals Wednesday and Thursday as a new storm approaches.
EAU CLAIRE — What initially looked like a chance for a few flakes has grown into a major winter storm, and it’s going to make a big mess of holiday travel this week.
The Chippewa Valley is in the bullseye for this system, with Eau Claire given a 78% chance of six inches of snow or more. Even the odds of eight inches are better than 50-50. The system is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon, with the snow really coming into play overnight.
The National Weather Service expects 3-5 inches of snow Wednesday night and another 1-3 during the day Thursday. Things will finally taper off Thursday night, though not before another 1-2 inches of snow falls.
The total of 5-10 inches of snow would be enough for most storms. But this time the problems aren’t going to end when the snow stops. It’s a quick return to wintry conditions for a region still digging out after last week.
“We finally had the system from last week move out and we’re potentially going to have an even more impactful system move in,” said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Twin Cities office. “We’re likely going to see blizzard conditions over the upper Midwest.”
The NWS isn’t the only organization making that prediction. Accuweather.com said the storm could produce an “all-out blizzard.” The Weather Channel said the system could approach all-time low pressure readings for the Great Lakes region.
Falling snow is not required for blizzard conditions. The NWS says it’s a combination of wind and “considerable falling and/or blowing snow,” and that has forecasters concerned. Hewett said officials worry people will see the snow stop, then try to venture out for holiday travel. When the wind rises, it’s going to pick up fallen snow and blow it around.
“This will be light, fluffy snow. Kind of the opposite from last week,” Hewett said. In other words, it’s perfect for becoming airborne as the wind increases.
Conditions will be bad enough that some area institutions are already altering schedules. UW-Eau Claire announced in-person final exams for Wednesday and Thursday were canceled and that "students will be contacted by their instructors about alternatives to scheduled exams."
Widespread blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and continue through Friday night. The reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. It’s also going to play havoc with efforts to keep roads and sidewalks cleared. Travel, the NWS said Tuesday, “may become impossible.”
In fact, Hewett said he isn’t even sure if he’ll shovel on Wednesday. “The wind is just going to put [the snow] back Thursday and Friday,” he said. “We don’t want people to rush out.”
The reduced visibility becomes even more dangerous when you factor in arctic temperatures that will come with the winds. Thursday’s high will be about 11, but it’s supposed to fall during the day. Overnight lows Thursday and Friday will be below zero.
The coldest wind chills should arrive Thursday and Friday nights, with the Chippewa Valley seeing those marks around -27. Being stranded in those conditions becomes a very serious situation. Frostbite can set in in 10-15 minutes, and hypothermia can quickly follow.
If you plan to travel anyway, packing an emergency supply kit can be a lifesaving decision. Kits should contain batteries or chargers for cell phones, blankets and clothes that can be worn if you get wet. A flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit and booster cables are also essential.
Packing high-calorie, non-perishable food is a good idea, as well as sand or cat litter for traction and a portable shovel in case you need to dig out.
The bottom line is that this storm won’t be a one-dimensional threat to safety.
“All the impacts that are possible, we’re going to see them,” Hewett warned.