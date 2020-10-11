CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense was more than four times the legal limit when an officer pulled him over Sept. 8, court documents say.
Anthony W. Minto, 42, 1804 Priddy St., was charged Friday in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5th offense and bail jumping. A blood draw showed Minto had a 0.376 blood alcohol level.
Minto was released on a signature bond. He will return to court Oct. 13.
According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer stopped Minto’s car at 2:05 a.m. Sept. 8 as Minto was driving west on 17th Ave., near Riggs Street, after the officer observed the vehicle driving erratically, often heading left of center.
Minto admitted he had been drinking at a nearby tavern and should not have been driving. A preliminary breath test taken at the scene showed a .365 blood-alcohol level. He refused to submit to a blood draw, so a judge signed a search warrant to obtain one.
Court records show Minto was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2016. He was ordered to serve 115 days in jail and his driver’s license was revoked 27 months.