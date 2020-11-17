CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who started a fight Sunday night is being held on a $25,000 cash bond in the Chippewa County Jail.
Nevin M. Reit, 26, 1732 17th Ave., is being held on possible charges of substantial battery, threat to law enforcement officers, escape, reckless endangerment, drunk driving, operating a motor vehicle without consent and bail jumping. Reit will return to court today.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said police were called to Reit’s home because of a domestic disturbance. Reit was arrested and placed in handcuffs, but he was someone able to escape from police and got back into his house. The area SWAT team was called to the scene, where they were eventually able to apprehend him again.
If Reit posts his bond, a condition of his release is he cannot have any contact with victims or their residence.
Earlier this month, Reit was charged with OWI-second offense, criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property in a separate incident.