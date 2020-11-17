CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man has been charged with sexually touching a seven-year-old girl at her home in Chippewa Falls.
Duane B. Swan, 35, 1417 Riggs St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Swan will return to court Jan. 5.
According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities in August that Swan would enter her room, undress her, and sexually touch her. Swan was dating the girl’s mother at the time. Police believe the incident occurred between August 2018 and January 2019.