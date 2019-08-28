CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 50-year-old Bloomer man was killed Wednesday in a single vehicle rollover crash in the town of Cleveland, northeast of Bloomer.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department said Paul D. Schwab was killed in the crash, which was reported at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday. Alcohol is considered a factor.
The crash occurred in the 24000 block of Highway CC.
“Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle on its roof in the west ditch of Highway CC, north of 240th Avenue,” a sheriff’s department press release states.
Schwab’s body was found in the west ditch, near the vehicle.
The investigation indicates Schwab was southbound on Highway CC and entered the ditch at a high rate of speed, causing it to overturn, and ejecting Schwab.
The exact time the crash occurred is unclear, happening sometime between Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, the report states.
The Cornell Fire and Rescue and the Chippewa County coroner’s office assisted the sheriff’s department at the scene.