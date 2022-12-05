20273-20221202-Maura-Laesser-0011.jpg

UW-Eau Claire senior Maura Laesser participated in award-winning student-faculty research over the past year designed to gauge the knowledge and skills of general education majors related to inclusive practices.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — A student-faculty investigation of the methods used to prepare general education teachers to be more inclusive of students with disabilities earned top honors at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research, UW-Eau Claire announced Monday.

The research, titled "Changing Perceptions of Inclusion: The Role of a Universal Design for Learning Framework in Pre-Service Teacher Preparation, was completed by UW-Eau Claire senior Maura Laesser, of Hammond, alongside senior Emily Nickolai, of Needah, and Karsten Powell, an assistant professor of special education and inclusive practices.