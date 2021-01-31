EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board tonight will discuss the school district’s upcoming academic year calendar, and could keep some calendar changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board is slated to vote on the 2021-2022 academic calendar later in February.
The board will meet virtually at 7 p.m. today.
The draft calendar the board will discuss tonight includes some changes: The district’s spring break would be aligned with UW-Eau Claire’s 2022 spring break (March 21-25, 2022), and the district would replace snow days with virtual learning days, according to meeting materials.
Under the proposed calendar, elementary schools would also move to a semester grading schedule, like the secondary school grading schedule. High school conferences would be aligned with conferences at elementary and middle schools.
Also on the meeting agenda:
- The board is set to read a statement on equity on behalf of the school district.
The district “is committed to eliminating the systemic racism present in our society and schools,” the statement reads; the statement addresses the state’s and district’s achievement gap and disparate suspension rate between students of color and white students. The statement says: “For years in the ECASD we have fostered organizational policies and practices that have created an achievement gap leaving behind our students of color compared to their white peers. Examples and measures include lower test scores, less access to advanced coursework, less participation in extracurricular activities, and lower graduation rates. Conversely, the ECASD has over-identified students of color who are more likely to have disciplinary referrals and more likely to be identified as needing special education services. We acknowledge the systems of power that grant privilege and access unequally such that inequity and injustice result, and we are committed to dismantling these systems.”
- The board is set to vote on a policy that would bar people from using the school district’s names, logos, symbols, mottos and mascots in political materials or to promote or oppose political viewpoints. Faculty, staff and students would be allowed to use district logos and other materials in internal documents or for educational purposes, according to the policy. But anyone who wants to use district trademarks for retail or endorsements would have to get written permission first.
- The board is set to discuss making some updates to the school district’s technical college and early college credit programs. The tech college or university application deadlines for interested students would be shifted earlier, if the proposed policy is approved. Also, high school students in grades nine through 12 would be able to participate in the Early College Credit Program, instead of only juniors and seniors. The district is proposing the small changes to align with state statute, said Jim Schmidt, executive director of teaching and learning, at a January board meeting.
- The board is slated to participate in a work session Monday night on coherent governance, a governing model that dictates how school boards function. The board has expressed interest in voting on adopting the new model later this year.