Presale tickets for people who pledge to vote will go on sale Wednesday for three Wisconsin concerts in October by Bon Iver as part of the 46 for 46 campaign.
The Grammy Award-winning band headlined by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon will perform shows Oct. 5 in La Crosse, Oct. 7 in Wausau and Oct. 8 in Appleton.
"We're proud to announce that we'll be trekking across Wisconsin this October as a part of the @46for46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th POTUS and promote civic action through music!" Bon Iver stated Monday on social media.
The campaign is partnering with musicians across the country to present 46 rally concerts in 46 cities in the artists' home states before the Nov. 3 election promoting the defeat of President Donald Trump. Billboard magazine reported that the effort primarily targeting swing state voters was started by Kyle Frenette, who grew up in Chippewa Falls and represented Bon Iver and Vernon for more than a decade.
With these shows, Bon Iver hopes to bring more fans into the political process, increase voter turnout and civic action, and "show the rest of the country that Wisconsin can still live up to its rich progressive history," according to a news release.
"They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020," the band posted on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. "We don't take that lightly, so we're asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets for all three shows."
Presale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at boniver.org/tour. Remaining tickets for all shows will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.