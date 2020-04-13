BOYCEVILLE — The Boyceville EMS chief has been charged with fraudulently altering data between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 31, and theft.
Matthew J. Feeney, 41, N13361 220th St., Boyceville, was charged in Dunn County Court. Both counts are misdemeanors. No court date has been set.
According to the criminal complaint, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office was asked in November to investigate financial transactions in the Boyceville Community Ambulance District, after a captain in the EMS agency had discovered purchase orders that did not match the district’s credit card usage.
The detective reviewed credit card statements between January 2016 and November 2019 and “noticed that multiple transactions appeared to be inconsistent with purchase orders and that was on the credit card statements for an ambulance service.”
Some of the transactions included purchasing clothes at an online store, Amazon purchases, and a purchase at a local bar.
The detective noted that Feeney had submitted five checks between September and October, totaling $1,620.88, and that “everything has been paid back” to the district. Feeney said he “hadn’t taken anything or stolen anything and that he owes the board nothing.”
Feeney had served as chief of the ambulance service since June 2010. The Boyceville EMS service has about 20 staff members between part-time and full-time workers.