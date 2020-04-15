MENOMONIE — A Boyceville man who was on probation has been charged with illegally voting in August 2018, according to a criminal complaint.
Joshua D. Hitz, 38, was charged with one count of election fraud – voting by a disqualified person in Dunn County Court. Hitz will return to court June 16.
Hitz was convicted of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in St. Croix County Court in 2010. Hitz was ordered to serve one year in jail, but also was placed on probation.
The criminal complaint states that Hitz’s probation was slated to end in January 2019.
However, Hitz voted in the partisan primary in Boyceville on Aug. 14, 2018, while still under supervision by the Department of Corrections.