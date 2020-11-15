MENOMONIE — A Boyceville man will pay a $518 fine and was placed on two years of probation after being convicted of illegally voting.
Joshua D. Hitz, 39, pleaded no contest in Dunn County Court to one count of election fraud-illegal voting. As part of the plea agreement, Hitz will not serve any jail time. He will not be allowed to vote during his two-year probation period.
Hitz was convicted of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in St. Croix County Court in 2010. Hitz was ordered to serve one year in jail, but also was placed on probation.
The criminal complaint states that Hitz’s probation was slated to end in January 2019. However, Hitz voted in the partisan primary in Boyceville on Aug. 14, 2018, while still under supervision by the Department of Corrections.