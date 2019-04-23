MENOMONIE — A Boyceville man who sexually assaulted two girls in the Dunn County town of Stanton during a seven-year period was sentenced Tuesday to 28½ years in prison.
If he serves the full term of his sentence, Mitchell D. Miner, 36, will be 65 years old at his release from prison.
Miner also was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of extended supervision in a case that Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf called one of the hardest she’s dealt with.
Miner was convicted in January of four counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Sixteen other sexual assault-related charges, including a charge involving the assault of a third girl, were dismissed and read in, meaning the judge could consider the conduct underly the charge in determining sentence.
Some of the assaults happened at a residence in the town of Stanton on the outskirts of Boyceville when the two girls were under 10, according to court documents.
Nodolf recommended a 50-year prison sentence, saying Miner used both girls for sexual gratification and put them through years of assaults.
“It is sickening,” Nodolf said.
Miner also was questioned by law enforcement in 2001 when a fourth girl, who was 17 at the time, said he sexually assaulted her at a Stanley residence, Nodolf said. However, the girl did not want to pursue criminal charges, and the matter was dropped.
“He never got help. He had the opportunity. He was spared of criminal charges; … two occasions that should have been wake-up calls were not wake-up calls,” Nodolf said.
Miner’s attorney, Mandy Caffee, asked for a 25-year prison sentence.
Miner had a limited criminal history before the assaults and took a plea agreement to spare the victims a jury trial, Caffee said.
Miner spoke briefly in court Tuesday, asking Judge Rod Smeltzer for leniency: “I haven’t denied responsibility. I admit to what I did.”
Smeltzer praised two of the girls in court Tuesday for their “resiliency and toughness.”
“None of you have any responsibility for this behavior,” Smeltzer said. “ … What he did is one of those things that I almost classify as unforgivable.”
Miner must also pay $2,072 in court costs, register as a sex offender, have no unsupervised contact with minors and pay $210.20 in restitution.
About the case:
In December 2017, a girl said Miner sexually assaulted her “too many times for (her) to count,” since she was about 7 years old, and she couldn’t fight back because she wasn’t strong enough.
The girl said Miner most recently assaulted her about a month before she gave a forensic interview to investigators.
Miner assaulted a second girl during a seven-year period, beginning when the girl was 8 and ending when she was 15, Nodolf said.
Years earlier, on May 21, 2010, a third girl, who was under the age of 10 at the time, said Miner touched her sexually while she was in bed, either in December 2009 or January 2010, according to a criminal complaint.
After Miner was arrested in October 2017, he admitted to assaults involving one of the girls, saying it started when she was around 7 years old and that he assaulted her about 30 times.