Police lights

A Boyceville man died Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash near Rice Lake.

Authorities pronounced Thomas Lamm, 48, dead at the scene of the crash in Barron County, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.

Another driver, Corey Carlson, 47, of Rice Lake was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire with serious injuries.

Lamm was driving a truck south on 18th Street north of Rice Lake, failed to stop at an 18th Street stop sign and collided with a truck, driven by Carlson, traveling west on Highway B, the sheriff's department said. 

Barron County deputies, Cumberland Ambulance, Bear Lake and Rice Lake fire departments and a Life Link helicopter responded to the scene.

The sheriff's department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash. 

Highway B was closed for about three hours after the incident.