A Boyceville man died Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash near Rice Lake.
Authorities pronounced Thomas Lamm, 48, dead at the scene of the crash in Barron County, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.
Another driver, Corey Carlson, 47, of Rice Lake was flown to Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire with serious injuries.
Lamm was driving a truck south on 18th Street north of Rice Lake, failed to stop at an 18th Street stop sign and collided with a truck, driven by Carlson, traveling west on Highway B, the sheriff's department said.
Barron County deputies, Cumberland Ambulance, Bear Lake and Rice Lake fire departments and a Life Link helicopter responded to the scene.
The sheriff's department and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.
Highway B was closed for about three hours after the incident.