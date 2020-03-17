CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been arrested for his fifth drunken-driving offense.
Todd E. Pecha, 57, 7345 320th St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of fifth-offense drunken driving. Judge James Isaacson released Pecha on a signature bond, with a requirement Pecha must take daily preliminary breath tests.
Pecha returns to court April 28. No police report detailing his arrest was immediately available.
Online court records show Pecha was convicted of his fourth OWI in Chippewa County Court in 2016; he was ordered to serve 270 days in jail on that offense.