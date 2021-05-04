CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Boyd man has been arrested for rape and second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16.
Daniel C. White, 31, 231 N. Oshkosh St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs released White on a signature bond, with an order to have no contact with the victim or her residence. White will return to court June 8.
The Stanley Police Department was the arresting agency. No further details were immediately available.
Court records show White was cited in October for possessing an illegally loaded crossbow in his vehicle.