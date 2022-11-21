UW-Stout Students help at Boys & Girls Club

Lyam Steele, UW-Stout student, works to be a positive role model for children at the newly established Boys & Girls Club middle school program.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — Nearly $4 million into their $7.9 million #BetterThanEver capital expansion campaign, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley have reached a key goal in Menomonie.

The Menomonie Boys & Girls Club launched its new Menomonie Middle School after-school program on Nov. 14. The expanded service joins the elementary program at River Heights Elementary School, a news release announced Monday.

