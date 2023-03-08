20180717_STEPS

Students in a summer camp look over a project in UW-Stout’s Fab Lab. Middle school students from the Boys & Girls Club in Menomonie will take part in Tech Tuesdays at the lab this spring.

 Photo by Brett Roseman

MENOMONIE — Middle school students from the Menomonie’s Boys & Girls Club will learn about technology and healthy eating thanks to a new collaborative grant with UW-Stout, the university announced on Tuesday.

To help engage children in Menomonie, the university stated, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently received a 21st Century Community Learning Centers award of nearly $57,000, part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act through the state Department of Public Instruction.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.