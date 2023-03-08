MENOMONIE — Middle school students from the Menomonie’s Boys & Girls Club will learn about technology and healthy eating thanks to a new collaborative grant with UW-Stout, the university announced on Tuesday.
To help engage children in Menomonie, the university stated, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley recently received a 21st Century Community Learning Centers award of nearly $57,000, part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act through the state Department of Public Instruction.
“This funding truly gives Menomonie Middle School students exciting opportunities,” stated CEO Ann Kaiser in a news release. “We will be able to provide unique experiences only available to club kids, thanks in large part to the partnership and generous outreach of UW-Stout. This grant is a testimony to the power of collaboration.”
The Boys & Girls Club programming with UW-Stout will include two initiatives.
Tech Tuesdays will provide opportunities for up to 50 students a week to attend 12 Discovery Center Fab Lab sessions this spring, the university stated. Students will work with 3D printers, laser cutters and other equipment not commonly accessible to that age group. Students will also be able to take home STEM-related activities on engineering, design, aviation, physics and robotics.
One of these activities, the university added, will be building a rocket.
“These events are valuable because they will engage the students through hands-on activities and encourage them to explore science, technology, engineering and math,” stated Joel Helms, associate director of Educational Pathways.
The second initiative, Just Eat It!, is a nutrition education program presented by UW-Stout’s dietetics students that will be held at the club after school in eight-week sessions, the university stated. It will cover healthy eating habits, attitudes, knowledge and perceptions.
The program will also include hands-on activities like cooking, food tasting, canning, pickling and diet analysis.
Along with the Fab Lab and Just Eat It! programs, club members can attend field trips to campus for career, education and special interests as part of a larger grant initiative in the region, the university stated.
“The partnership will continue to serve the community’s young people by providing fun and robust learning experiences. The opportunity also provides UW-Stout students with hands-on experiences in their area of study,” stated Tamara Brantmeier, UW-Stout associate vice chancellor of Partner and Student Engagement.
The Menomonie club is part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, which includes clubs in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls and Black River Falls. According to the university, Menomonie is the fastest-growing of the five locations.
The club recently received an $80,000 grant, renewable for up to five years, from the state DPI to help expand services in Menomonie to include a middle school program.
