CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Black River Falls woman has been charged with driving drunk in September while having children ages 12 and 1 in the vehicle.
Rachael R. Johnson, 31, was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of neglecting a child and two counts of third offense-operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor in the car. Johnson will return to court Dec. 9.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a home in Chippewa Falls at 3:08 p.m. Sept. 14 because of a distraught 12-year-old child. The child informed officers that his mother was extremely intoxicated and had been drinking at her cousin's house all afternoon. She then drove both children. The 12-year-old said he got out of the car because he didn't feel safe with her driving.
When an officer approached Johnson's car, he observed she was hysterically crying. He also saw that the 1-year-old child was not fastened into a car seat.
A preliminary breath test showed Johnson had a 0.174 blood-alcohol level. She admitted she had consumed five or six drinks.