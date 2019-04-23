The estate and the widow of a longtime bricklayer who was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2015 are suing the companies that manufactured, sold, distributed or installed the asbestos-containing products he worked with and around.
Donald D. Ash of rural Fall Creek first became aware that he had developed mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly form of cancer, on Sept. 10, 2015. He died March 2017.
“Most mesotheliomas are thought to be related to asbestos exposure,” according to MayoClinic.com.
Asbestos is the name given to a group of naturally occurring minerals that are resistant to heat and corrosion, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It has been used in products, including building materials, floor tiles and insulation for pipe.
In November, Ash’s estate and his wife, Carmaine Ash of Rice Lake, filed a civil suit in Milwaukee County Court against Bay Insulation of Illinois, Green Bay; Building Services Industrial Supply, West Allis; CR Meyer and Sons Co., Oshkosh; Crosby Valve, Boston; and Taylor Insulation, Merrill, formerly known as Bay Insulation. Bay Insulation of Illinois later was dismissed from the suit.
In April, a judge granted a motion for change of venue, so the case could be transferred to Eau Claire County, where it was refiled last week.
None of the defendants have responded to the most recent filing, and officials from each couldn’t be reached for comment.
According to the complaint filed in Eau Claire County:
From 1953 to 1997, Donald Ash worked as a bricklayer, working at a number of locations, including colleges, high schools and hospitals in northwestern Wisconsin.
His work caused him to come into contact with asbestos-containing products either by him directly handling the products or by working near someone that was using them.
In addition, Ash was secondarily exposed to such products through his late father, who worked for the city of Eau Claire as a maintenance worker.
“The defendants knew or should have known that the asbestos fibers contained in their products had a toxic, poisonous and highly deleterious effect upon the health of persons inhaling, ingesting or otherwise absorbing them, including … Ash.”
“The defendants … were negligent in the testing, inspection, advertising, warning, instruction, manufacturing, selling, distributing or installing of the asbestos-containing products involved in (Ash’s prolonged) exposure … .”
As a result of that negligence, Ash “was exposed to and inhaled, ingested or otherwise absorbed great amounts of asbestos fibers from asbestos-containing products, causing (him) to develop mesothelioma, which ultimately led to his death.”
Before his death, Ash became liable for health care services necessary for the treatment of his mesothelioma; couldn’t pursue his normal course of work, so he and his estate lost income; and experienced pain.