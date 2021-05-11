MENOMONIE — Three Dunn County institutions are partnering to offer a free Community Vaccination Clinic at UW-Stout.
UW-Stout, Mayo Clinic Health System and Dunn County Public Health will hold the clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Multipurpose Room at the university’s Sports and Fitness Center, 220 13th Ave. E. The center is part of the athletics complex on the south end of campus. Parking will be available in lots 4 and 29 near the building. Signs will direct visitors to the Sports and Fitness Center.
Participants will have a choice of vaccines, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Those who choose Pfizer should plan to receive the second dose at the same location on June 3.
Officials estimate that the vaccination process, including wait time after the shot, will take 30 minutes per person. Masks are required. Advance registration through Dunn County is requested but walk-ins will be accepted.
The vaccination is free; no insurance card is needed. Call 715-232-1181 for more information.