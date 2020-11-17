EAU CLAIRE – After a few days in the 30s, the Chippewa Valley is about to return to much more comfortable weather.
A warm front will raise highs into the 40s beginning Wednesday and into the mid-50s on Thursday. The National Weather Service expects a high near 56 on Thursday. That’s well above normal, but still short of the record of 60 degrees set in 1975.
The cause, according to the NWS, is an upper-level ridge in the atmosphere that will affect much of the nation. Forecasters expect widespread temperatures “of 10 to 30 degrees above normal” between the Rocky Mountains and the Appalachians.
After a three-day run of above normal temperatures, things get back closer to average beginning this weekend. A dreary Saturday includes chances of rain and snow, with a high of about 41. Sunday will have a similar high, but should be partly cloudy.
The Midwestern Regional Climate Center’s records show the average high in mid-November should be around 40 degrees in the Chippewa Valley. The slide toward winter accelerates over the course of the month.
November sees the biggest shift in temperature on average. Highs as the month arrives are around 50. By month’s end it’s down to 33. No other month matches the 17-degree swing.