CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bruce man who drove his vehicle into a ditch has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense. A blood draw showed he was more than three times the legal limit.
Eric M. Wikaryasz, 33, was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, bail jumping, threatening a law enforcement officer, operating while revoked, and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Wikaryasz was released from jail on a signature bond; he will return to court April 27.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Wikaryasz slid his vehicle into a ditch at 2:52 a.m. Feb. 12 near her home in the 5000 block of 186th Avenue in the town of Cooks Valley, west of Bloomer.
A female officer responded to the scene. During the arrest, Wikaryasz made several inappropriate and lewd comments toward the officer. Wikaryasz failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw showed he had a 0.272 blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.
Online court records show that Wikaryasz was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Barron County Court in December 2020.