Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Altoona school board, 6:30 p.m. Monday, District Office, 1903 Bartlett Ave.
Eau Claire Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Eau Claire school board, 7 p.m. Monday, Administration Building, 500 Main St.
Lake Hallie Village Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Municipal Building, 13136 30th Ave.
Menomonie City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave.