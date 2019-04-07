Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leader telegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Menomonie school board, 5:30 p.m. today, Administrative Service Center, 215 Pine Ave.
Chippewa Falls school board special meeting, 6 p.m. (dinner and learn program at 6:15 p.m.) today, Administration Building, 1130 Miles St.
Eau Claire City Council public hearing, 7 p.m. today, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Seymour Town Board, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive.
Chippewa Falls school board learning walk, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Korger-Chestnut, 140 W. Elm St.
Eau Claire City Council legislative session, 4 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Chippewa County Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.