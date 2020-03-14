Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Eau Claire Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Eau Claire school board, 7 p.m. Monday, Administration Building, 500 Main St.
Lake Hallie Village Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Municipal Building, 13136 30th Ave.
Menomonie City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave.
Seymour Town Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive.
Chippewa Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 30 W. Central St.
Chippewa Falls school board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building, 1130 Miles St.
Eau Claire County Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Dunn County Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. 12 E., Menomonie.
Altoona school board, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, District Office, 1903 Bartlett Ave.
Organizations
Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association, noon Monday, Menomonie Moose Lodge 720, 19th Ave. E., luncheon and Mayo Health System speaker on care planning, call 715-505-8285 for reservation.