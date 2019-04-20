Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leader telegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Menomonie school board, 5:45 p.m. Monday (reorganization meeting at 5:30 p.m.), Administrative Service Center, 215 Pine Ave.
Chippewa Falls school board regular and reorganization meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Administration Building, 1130 Miles St.
Eau Claire City Council, public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday and legislative session at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Chippewa County Board special meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Altoona City Council, 6 p.m. Thursday, City Hall, 1303 Lynn Ave.