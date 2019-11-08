Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Menomonie school board, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Administrative Service Center, 215 Pine Ave.
Eau Claire City Council public hearing, 7 p.m. Monday, City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Seymour Town Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Town Hall, 6500 Tower Drive.
Organizations
Dunn County Area Retired Educators’ Association luncheon meeting, noon Monday, Menomonie Moose Lodge, 720 19th Ave. E., Veterans’ Day program with musical tribute. All retired public school personnel invited. Call 715-235-8286.