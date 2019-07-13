Notices should be submitted to: Leader-Telegram, P.O. Box 570, Eau Claire, WI 54702. Email: leadertelegram@ecpc.com.
Government
Chippewa Falls school board annual work session, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Administration Building, 1130 Miles St.
Eau Claire Plan Commission, 7 p.m. Monday, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Lake Hallie Village Board, 7 p.m. Monday, Municipal Building, 13136 30th Ave.
Menomonie City Council, 7 p.m. Monday, Dunn County Government Center, 800 Wilson Ave.
Chippewa Falls City Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall, 30 W. Central St.
Chippewa Falls school board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building, 1130 Miles St.
Eau Claire County Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave.
Washington Town Board, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Hall, 5750 Old Town Hall Road.